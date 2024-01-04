Jefferson County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conifer High School at Englewood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School at College View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada High School at Aurora West College Preporatory Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Pomona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Arvada, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Standley Lake High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Denver West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.