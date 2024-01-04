Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray totaled 25 points, seven assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-93 win versus the Hornets.

We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.7 21.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.9 PRA -- 29.8 31.2 PR -- 23.6 25.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Warriors

Murray has taken 15.4 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 10.3% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.

The Warriors concede 116.3 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 25 assists per game, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jamal Murray vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 33 28 5 3 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.