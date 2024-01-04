The 12 matches today in the Hobart International qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 63-ranked Yulia Putintseva matching up against No. 93 Nao Hibino.

Hobart International Info

  • Tournament: Hobart International
  • Round: Qualifying round
  • Date: January 5
  • TV:
  • Venue: Domain Tennis Centre
  • Location: Hobart, Australia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 PM ET - -
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Hao-Ching Chan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 PM ET - -
Kayla Day vs. Viktoriya Tomova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 PM ET - -
Magdalena Frech vs. Amarni Banks Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:15 PM ET - -
Nadia Podoroska vs. Elysia Bolton Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:15 PM ET - -
Kimberly Birrell vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:15 PM ET - -
Alana Parnaby vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 PM ET - -
Yulia Putintseva vs. Nao Hibino Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 PM ET - -
Diana Shnaider vs. Yue Yuan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 PM ET - -
Alexandra Bozovic vs. Viktorija Golubic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 PM ET - -
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Tamara Zidansek Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 PM ET - -
Xiyu Wang vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 PM ET - -

