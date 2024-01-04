El Paso County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rampart High School at Canon City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Canon City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponderosa High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.