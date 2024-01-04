Eagle County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Eagle County, Colorado today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pueblo Central High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
