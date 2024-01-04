Conejos County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Conejos County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centauri High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Fruita, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
