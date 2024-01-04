Colorado vs. Arizona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 163.5 in the matchup.
Colorado vs. Arizona Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-11.5
|163.5
Buffaloes Betting Records & Stats
- Colorado's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 163.5 points in three of 11 outings.
- Colorado has a 153.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 10.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Colorado has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.
- Arizona sports a 10-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-4-0 mark from Colorado.
Colorado vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 163.5
|% of Games Over 163.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|7
|53.8%
|92.3
|176.5
|73.4
|142.2
|158.8
|Colorado
|3
|27.3%
|84.2
|176.5
|68.8
|142.2
|148
Additional Colorado Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats had 13 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in Pac-12 play.
- The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).
- Colorado is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 73.4 points.
Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|10-3-0
|6-1
|7-6-0
|Colorado
|7-4-0
|0-0
|7-4-0
Colorado vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Colorado
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-5
|6-4
|Away Record
|2-9
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.3
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
