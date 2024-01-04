The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 163.5 in the matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -11.5 163.5

Buffaloes Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 163.5 points in three of 11 outings.

Colorado has a 153.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 10.4 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Colorado has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Arizona sports a 10-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-4-0 mark from Colorado.

Colorado vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 7 53.8% 92.3 176.5 73.4 142.2 158.8 Colorado 3 27.3% 84.2 176.5 68.8 142.2 148

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Wildcats had 13 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in Pac-12 play.

The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).

Colorado is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-3-0 6-1 7-6-0 Colorado 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Colorado vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colorado 15-2 Home Record 13-5 6-4 Away Record 2-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

