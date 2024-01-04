How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.
Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Colorado has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes rank 149th.
- The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).
- When it scores more than 73.4 points, Colorado is 9-1.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Colorado averaged 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (65.4).
- At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).
- Beyond the arc, Colorado made fewer trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
