The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes rank 149th.

The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Colorado is 9-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Colorado averaged 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (65.4).

At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).

Beyond the arc, Colorado made fewer trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.

