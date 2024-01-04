Thursday's game between the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) matching up at McKale Center has a projected final score of 84-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Colorado vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.6)

Arizona (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 159.4

Arizona is 10-3-0 against the spread, while Colorado's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 7-6-0 and the Buffaloes are 7-4-0. Arizona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 contests. Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes' +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.2 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

Colorado prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.3 boards. It pulls down 38.8 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.5.

Colorado makes 7 three-pointers per game (235th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 40.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Colorado and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Buffaloes commit 13.4 per game (305th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

