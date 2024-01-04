Will Bowen Byram find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In five of 38 games this season, Byram has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

Byram's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:45 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:26 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.