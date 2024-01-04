Jason Robertson and Nathan MacKinnon will be two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon's 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 contests give him 61 points on the season.

Mikko Rantanen's 47 points this season, including 19 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Colorado.

This season, Colorado's Cale Makar has 44 points, courtesy of eight goals (fifth on team) and 36 assists (second).

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a .906 save percentage (28th in the league), with 213 total saves, while allowing 22 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-1 record between the posts for Colorado this season.

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors with 37 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists).

Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 34 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-3-2. He has given up 48 goals (3.01 goals against average) and racked up 434 saves.

Avalanche vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.63 2nd 16th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3 13th 16th 30.6 Shots 32 10th 15th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 14th 22.12% Power Play % 24.48% 8th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 83.21% 8th

