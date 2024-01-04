The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, January 4, with the Avalanche having won three consecutive games.

You can watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW to see the Stars meet the Avalanche.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars Avalanche 6-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche's total of 114 goals conceded (three per game) is 15th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are second in the league in scoring (138 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 38 20 41 61 43 20 48.7% Mikko Rantanen 38 19 28 47 20 21 53% Cale Makar 33 8 36 44 20 32 - Valeri Nichushkin 36 19 19 38 17 17 50% Devon Toews 38 6 16 22 24 25 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 110 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Stars' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 42 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players