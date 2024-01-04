Avalanche vs. Stars Injury Report Today - January 4
As they gear up to meet the Dallas Stars (22-10-4) on Thursday, January 4 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Neck
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights
- With 138 goals (3.6 per game), the Avalanche have the league's second-best offense.
- Colorado's total of 114 goals given up (three per game) ranks 15th in the league.
- They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +24.
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+19) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Avalanche (+110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.