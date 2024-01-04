As they gear up to meet the Dallas Stars (22-10-4) on Thursday, January 4 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Avalanche Season Insights

With 138 goals (3.6 per game), the Avalanche have the league's second-best offense.

Colorado's total of 114 goals given up (three per game) ranks 15th in the league.

They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +24.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+19) makes them seventh-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Avalanche (+110) 6

