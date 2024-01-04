The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 163.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -11.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats' ATS record is 10-3-0 this season.

Colorado has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Arizona has been more successful against the spread than Colorado this year, recording an ATS record of 10-3-0, as opposed to the 7-4-0 record of Colorado.

Arizona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 7 53.8% 92.3 176.5 73.4 142.2 158.8 Colorado 3 27.3% 84.2 176.5 68.8 142.2 148

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona vs Colorado Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes give up (68.8).

Arizona is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

Colorado has put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-3-0 6-1 7-6-0 Colorado 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Arizona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colorado 15-2 Home Record 13-5 6-4 Away Record 2-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.