Northern Colorado vs. Oral Roberts January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Mabee Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
Northern Colorado vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
