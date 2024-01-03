The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Mabee Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Northern Colorado vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleyah Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Cooper: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

