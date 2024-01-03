Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5) will meet the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available on Summit League Network.
Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|184th
|75.2
|Points Scored
|76.3
|149th
|145th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|308th
|99th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|36.9
|173rd
|79th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|252nd
|12.5
|Assists
|13.2
|205th
|113th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|242nd
