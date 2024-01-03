The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5) will meet the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dejour Reaves: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Wisne: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaron Rillie: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 184th 75.2 Points Scored 76.3 149th 145th 69.5 Points Allowed 76.9 308th 99th 38.5 Rebounds 36.9 173rd 79th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 102nd 252nd 12.5 Assists 13.2 205th 113th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.