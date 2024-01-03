Wednesday's contest that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-4) against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Mabee Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-68 in favor of Oral Roberts, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Bears enter this matchup following a 76-72 loss to Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Northern Colorado vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Northern Colorado vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 78, Northern Colorado 68

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came against the Omaha Mavericks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 318) in our computer rankings. The Bears brought home the 82-70 win on the road on November 17.

Northern Colorado has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 318) on November 17

75-57 on the road over Utah State (No. 332) on December 16

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 16.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

16.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52) Hannah Simental: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Gabi Fields: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Seneca Hackley: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Tatum West: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 69.8 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and giving up 64.4 per contest, 187th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential.

At home, the Bears average 73.5 points per game. On the road, they score 67.3.

At home, Northern Colorado gives up 55.8 points per game. Away, it allows 70.2.

