How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- Northern Colorado has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 94th.
- The Bears put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 70.2 the Fightin' Hawks allow to opponents.
- Northern Colorado has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Colorado scores 79.8 points per game. Away, it averages 78.6.
- The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (84.0).
- At home, Northern Colorado sinks 8.8 trifectas per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32.0%).
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 90-68
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 83-79
|Clune Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 92-77
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/6/2024
|Denver
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
