If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Berthoud High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 3

5:00 PM MT on January 3 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Collins High School at Arvada West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3

7:00 PM MT on January 3 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Liberty Common High School