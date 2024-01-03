Larimer County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berthoud High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Liberty Common High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
