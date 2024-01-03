If you reside in Jefferson County, Colorado and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John F. Kennedy High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 3

6:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Collins High School at Arvada West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3

7:00 PM MT on January 3 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo South High School at Green Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3

7:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ralston Valley High School