Douglas County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Douglas County, Colorado has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legend High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Canyon High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
