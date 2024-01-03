How to Watch the Denver vs. Idaho Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Idaho Vandals (7-5) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Denver Pioneers (4-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Magness Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison
- The Vandals score only 1.2 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Pioneers allow (66.1).
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Idaho is 3-1.
- Denver is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Pioneers score 8.1 more points per game (62.9) than the Vandals give up (54.8).
- When Denver totals more than 54.8 points, it is 4-5.
- Idaho is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
- This year the Pioneers are shooting 39.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Vandals give up.
The Vandals' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is .
Denver Leaders
- Emma Smith: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (26-for-90)
- Jojo Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63)
- Emily Counsel: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (31-for-79)
- Makayla Minett: 6.8 PTS, 58.7 FG%
- Angelina Robles: 7.6 PTS, 47 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
Denver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 63-56
|Magness Arena
|12/29/2023
|Omaha
|W 81-63
|Magness Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|L 95-64
|Mabee Center
|1/3/2024
|Idaho
|-
|Magness Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
