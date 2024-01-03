The Idaho Vandals (7-5) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Denver Pioneers (4-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Magness Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude
Denver vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

  • The Vandals score only 1.2 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Pioneers allow (66.1).
  • When it scores more than 66.1 points, Idaho is 3-1.
  • Denver is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Pioneers score 8.1 more points per game (62.9) than the Vandals give up (54.8).
  • When Denver totals more than 54.8 points, it is 4-5.
  • Idaho is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • This year the Pioneers are shooting 39.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Vandals give up.
  • The Vandals' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is .

Denver Leaders

  • Emma Smith: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (26-for-90)
  • Jojo Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63)
  • Emily Counsel: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (31-for-79)
  • Makayla Minett: 6.8 PTS, 58.7 FG%
  • Angelina Robles: 7.6 PTS, 47 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

Denver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) L 63-56 Magness Arena
12/29/2023 Omaha W 81-63 Magness Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oral Roberts L 95-64 Mabee Center
1/3/2024 Idaho - Magness Arena
1/6/2024 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/13/2024 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena

