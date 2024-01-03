The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) are underdogs (+7.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Pioneers (9-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Denver vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ALT

ALT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -7.5 149.5

Denver Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.

Denver's outings this year have an average total of 162, 12.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pioneers have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Pioneers have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Denver, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Denver vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 8 80% 84.4 152.5 77.6 145.1 152.2 Idaho State 1 10% 68.1 152.5 67.5 145.1 133.6

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers put up 84.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67.5 the Bengals allow.

Denver has a 5-4 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Denver vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 5-5-0 1-0 7-3-0 Idaho State 2-8-0 0-3 8-2-0

Denver vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits

Denver Idaho State 5-1 Home Record 3-2 3-4 Away Record 1-6 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 92 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

