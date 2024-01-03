The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) will meet the Denver Pioneers (8-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on ALT.

Denver vs. Idaho State Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

  • Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jaxon Brenchley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • DeAndre Craig: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Idaho State Players to Watch

  • Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Denver vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Denver Rank Denver AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank
35th 83.5 Points Scored 69.4 289th
304th 76.5 Points Allowed 65.2 52nd
72nd 39.4 Rebounds 33.6 293rd
130th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th
156th 7.8 3pt Made 6.0 305th
205th 13.2 Assists 12.7 235th
15th 8.9 Turnovers 13.0 276th

