The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Denver vs. Idaho State matchup.

Denver vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT

Denver vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline

Denver vs. Idaho State Betting Trends

Denver has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, nine out of the Pioneers' 12 games have hit the over.

Idaho State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this year, eight out of the Bengals' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

