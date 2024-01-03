The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ALT.

Denver vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Denver Stats Insights

This season, the Pioneers have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Bengals' opponents have hit.

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Pioneers are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 335th.

The 84.4 points per game the Pioneers score are 16.9 more points than the Bengals give up (67.5).

Denver has an 8-6 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Denver has performed better in home games this season, averaging 92.0 points per game, compared to 78.4 per game in away games.

Defensively the Pioneers have played better in home games this season, giving up 73.2 points per game, compared to 80.4 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Denver has fared worse at home this season, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 35.6% percentage in road games.

Denver Upcoming Schedule