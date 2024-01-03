If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Denver County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North High School - Denver at Hinkley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 3

5:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 3

6:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver South High School at Heritage High School