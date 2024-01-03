Wednesday's MWC slate includes the Air Force Falcons (7-5) versus the San Diego State Aztecs (8-4) at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Milahnie Perry: 15.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayda McNabb: 5.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 15.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kim Villalobos: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jada Lewis: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Barcello: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.