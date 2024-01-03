Adams County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Windsor High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 3

2:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 3

2:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Hinkley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 3

5:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3

7:00 PM MT on January 3 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Chaparral High School