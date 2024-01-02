Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Looking to bet on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 20:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In 14 of 35 games this year, Nichushkin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 25 of 35 games this season, Nichushkin has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Nichushkin has an assist in 15 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 3 36 Points 2 17 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

