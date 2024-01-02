The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Butler Moneyline FanDuel St. John's (-6.5) 151.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. John's vs. Butler Betting Trends

St. John's has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Red Storm games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Butler has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Bulldogs' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 St. John's is 45th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+11000), much higher than its computer rankings (54th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Storm have had the 24th-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the start to +11000.

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.9%.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Butler has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

