Nathan MacKinnon will be among those in action Tuesday when his Colorado Avalanche play the New York Islanders at Ball Arena. There are prop bets for MacKinnon available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 22:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In 15 of 37 games this year MacKinnon has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

MacKinnon has a point in 30 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points 19 times.

In 26 of 37 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 12 of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 71.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 3 58 Points 3 19 Goals 1 39 Assists 2

