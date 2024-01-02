Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Manson stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Manson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Manson has zero points on the power play.
- Manson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.