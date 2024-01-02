Douglas County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Douglas County, Colorado today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Overland High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.