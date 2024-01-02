The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), winners of 11 straight. The Lobos are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup's point total is 155.5.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -3.5 155.5

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average total in Colorado State's contests this year is 152.9, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado State has been the favorite in nine games this season and won eight (88.9%) of those contests.

The Rams have a record of 7-1 when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado State, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 4 40% 84.7 169.2 68.2 135.4 149.6 New Mexico 4 36.4% 84.5 169.2 67.2 135.4 153.6

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Colorado State covered eight times in 20 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Rams put up 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos give up.

Colorado State is 7-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 New Mexico 8-3-0 0-1 4-7-0

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State New Mexico 9-7 Home Record 15-5 4-7 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

