The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. The Lobos are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -3.5 158.5

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

In four of 10 games this season, Colorado State and its opponents have combined to total more than 158.5 points.

Colorado State has an average point total of 152.9 in its matchups this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Colorado State has won eight out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

The Rams are 8-1 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado State, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 4 40% 84.7 169.2 68.2 135.4 149.6 New Mexico 4 36.4% 84.5 169.2 67.2 135.4 153.6

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Colorado State covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Rams average 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Lobos allow (67.2).

Colorado State has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 12-0 record overall when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 New Mexico 8-3-0 0-1 4-7-0

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State New Mexico 9-7 Home Record 15-5 4-7 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

