Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Colorado State Rams (10-1, 0-0 MWC) against the New Mexico Lobos (10-1, 0-0 MWC), at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joel Scott: 13.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Palmer: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Donovan Dent: 17.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • JT Toppin: 13.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tru Washington: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaelen House: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank
36th 83.5 Points Scored 84.9 24th
134th 69.0 Points Allowed 68.5 126th
328th 32.5 Rebounds 40.4 51st
349th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 10.0 116th
88th 8.5 3pt Made 6.5 268th
6th 20.1 Assists 16.5 46th
52nd 10.0 Turnovers 11.0 111th

