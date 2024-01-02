The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win run when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have won 11 games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline FanDuel Colorado State (-3.5) 156.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, six out of the Rams' 12 games have gone over the point total.

New Mexico has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

