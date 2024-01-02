The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Colorado State (-4.5) 156.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • A total of six out of the Rams' 12 games this season have hit the over.
  • New Mexico has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of five Lobos games this season have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Lobos currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.
  • New Mexico's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

