The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • So far this season, six out of the Rams' 12 games have hit the over.
  • New Mexico has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

New Mexico Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The Lobos' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).
  • The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.