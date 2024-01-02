The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

New Mexico is 9-3-0 ATS this year.

Lobos games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Lobos' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).

Based on its moneyline odds, New Mexico has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

