The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.

The 84.7 points per game the Rams average are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).

Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).

The Rams surrendered 73 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in away games.

In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule