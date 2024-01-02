The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. It tips at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos sit at 25th.

The 84.7 points per game the Rams record are 17.5 more points than the Lobos give up (67.2).

When Colorado State scores more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

This season, New Mexico has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.

The Lobos put up an average of 84.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.

New Mexico has a 12-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado State performed better at home last year, posting 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in road games.

The Rams allowed 73 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).

At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 79.4.

In 2022-23, the Lobos allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (77.5).

At home, New Mexico knocked down 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) as well.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule