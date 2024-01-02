A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, who have won 11 in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have hit.

Colorado State is 12-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 342nd.

The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos give up.

Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico is 10-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.

The Lobos put up 16.3 more points per game (84.5) than the Rams give up (68.2).

New Mexico is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado State performed better in home games last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Rams allowed 1.2 more points per game (73.0) than in road games (71.8).

When playing at home, Colorado State made 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (79.4) last season.

The Lobos gave up 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, New Mexico drained more treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule