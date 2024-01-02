Tuesday's contest between the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) matching up at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on January 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.8)

Colorado State (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

Colorado State's record against the spread this season is 7-3-0, and New Mexico's is 8-3-0. The Rams have a 5-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lobos have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Colorado State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

Colorado State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is recording 32.2 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Colorado State makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.6).

The Rams' 112 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 194th in college basketball.

Colorado State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.9 per game (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

