Tuesday's game features the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) matching up at Moby Arena (on January 2) at 10:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 victory for Colorado State.

According to our computer prediction, Colorado State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus New Mexico. The over/under is currently listed at 156.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Line: Colorado State -3.5

Colorado State -3.5 Point Total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (To Win): Colorado State -165, New Mexico +140

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Pick ATS: Colorado State (-3.5)



Colorado State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)



Colorado State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to New Mexico's 8-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rams are 5-5-0 and the Lobos are 4-7-0. The teams combine to score 169.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than this matchup's total. Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball.

Colorado State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is recording 32.2 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Colorado State connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 38.8% rate (19th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Rams average 112.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and allow 90.3 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

Colorado State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.9 per game (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos' +226 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (98th in college basketball).

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It records 41.5 rebounds per game, 25th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4.

New Mexico connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (134th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

New Mexico wins the turnover battle by 5.3 per game, committing 10.5 (72nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.8.

