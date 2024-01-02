Tuesday's contest between the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) matching up at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on January 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Colorado State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against New Mexico. The two sides are expected to come in below the 157.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Line: Colorado State -3.5

Colorado State -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Pick ATS: Colorado State (-3.5)



Colorado State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Colorado State's record against the spread this season is 7-3-0, while New Mexico's is 8-3-0. A total of five out of the Rams' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lobos' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 169.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Colorado State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 games. New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per contest (118th in college basketball).

Colorado State grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Colorado State makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 38.8% from deep (19th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.4%.

The Rams put up 112 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

Colorado State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.9 per game (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos' +226 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (98th in college basketball).

New Mexico ranks 25th in the country at 41.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 35.4 its opponents average.

New Mexico connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 34.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.5%.

New Mexico has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.5 per game (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (15th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.