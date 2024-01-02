On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the New York Islanders. Is Ben Meyers going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Meyers stats and insights

Meyers has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Meyers has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.