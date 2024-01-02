The Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Islanders (17-10-9) on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN.

The Avalanche have put up a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 40 goals while giving up 28 in that period. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in 14 goals (40.0% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Avalanche 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Islanders Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 23-11-3 overall and 1-3-4 in overtime matchups.

Colorado is 4-3-2 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Avalanche are 21-2-3 in the 26 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 45 points).

In the 16 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 28 points after finishing 14-2-0.

In the 21 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 14-7-0 (28 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 8-4-2 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 3rd 3.59 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 13th 2.97 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 10th 31.8 Shots 30 22nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 8th 23.91% Power Play % 23% 11th 7th 83.59% Penalty Kill % 73.39% 29th

Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

