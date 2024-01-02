The Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3) are home favorites (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the New York Islanders (17-10-9, +145 moneyline odds). The outing on Tuesday starts at 9:00 PM ET from Ball Arena on ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 20 of 36 games this season.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 22 of their 34 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.7%).

The Islanders have secured an upset victory in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado is 13-7 (winning 65.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

New York has played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer in two games this season, and won both.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.4 4.00 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.00 2.80 14 40.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 7-3-0 6.1 3.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.10 3.20 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

